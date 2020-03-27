Coronavirus: Rapper Scarface ‘thought he was going to die’ after three-week Covid-19 ordeal

Rapper Scarface suffered serious symptoms of coronavirus, including pneumonia: Getty

Houston rapper Scarface has said coronavirus put him through a three-week ordeal that made him think he was “going to die”.

The artist, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, tested positive for the virus after suffering symptoms including an itchy throat, a fever, and difficulty breathing.

He detailed his experience in an interview with Willie D on YouTube via a videolink from his home, where he has been self-isolating.

“This whole three weeks has been an ordeal. It’s the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I felt like I was gonna die,” he said.

“I threw up so much until it was like hot sauce, your gases and acids in your stomach is hot, I had no food in my stomach, it was just coming up like bile. I couldn’t breathe.”

Scarface said he had pneumonia in both lungs, after which he suffered kidney failure.

“Three days after they tell me I can’t move, I’m quarantined,” he revealed. “They [doctors] tell me I can’t go and see my kids.”

When asked what he was doing to stay safe, he responded: “Gotta stay away from everybody… People out there think this sh*t is a game, you need to relay and convey the message to everybody that this is not fake.”

Scarface is one of a number of celebrities to test positive for the virus: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, and Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews have all been diagnosed.

