Mississauga Family Creatively Celebrates Birthday Amid Coronavirus Measures

Ralph Pisani's family came up with a sweet and safe way to show up for his birthday, without breaking self-isolation. (Photo: Annie Otzen via Getty Images)

In the age of COVID-19, celebrations of everything from birthdays to religious events have had to find a way to adapt as people are forced to isolate themselves.

But in Mississauga, Ont., 70-year-old Ralph Pisani’s family decided they were going to find a way to make his birthday ― an event that year after year brings members of his large family together ― as special as ever.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pisani’s daughter, Jessica Pisani, came up with the idea of getting her relatives to send photos and messages which they, through a covert operation involving Pisani’s wife, stuck on the door he opens up every morning.

“She had pasted them on the back door, which we knew he would open up when he woke up in the morning,” said Jessica. “He always likes to let the sunshine in.”

The morning of his birthday, Pisani opened the doors to find himself awashed in sunlight and overwhelming emotion.

“Oh my god,” he said, tearing up at a sea of cut-out faces staring back at him. A video of his reaction made its way on to Instagram, where it garnered more than 400,000 views.

“To see how everybody else around the world reacted to it, really, really touched him and all of us,” said Jessica.

While Pisani’s birthday celebration was a touching success, he joins countless other people who have had to find creative ways to stay connected with their family and friends as cities shut down and coronavirus cases ramp up.

Even on the days before and after his birthday, Pisani’s family is trying to do everything they can to stay connected with each other. Jessica said they FaceTime and text each other multiple times a day.

“All of us FaceTime or text each other multiple times a day, we have a family group chat,” she said.

Story continues

“Try to reach out to each other and help each other,” she said, offering advice for other families working through self-isolation. “Just be there for each other and support each other as much as you can right now.”

Just be there for each other and support each other as much as you can right now. Jessica Pimentel

When it comes to celebrations, creativity is key. Pisani came up with this heartwarming idea ― first and foremost ― to make sure her family was staying safe, but also with the understanding that you don’t need a physical presence to let someone know that they are surrounded by support.

And when things wind down, Pisani’s family will come together once again, to celebrate as they’ve done year after year.

Until that day, she said the photos have given her father something to hold him through the days.

“He’s not taking down the pictures or messages until we’re able to see each other again.”

RELATED

Social Distancing: What It Means And What To Avoid Because Of Coronavirus

How To Celebrate Your Kid's Birthday During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Chat Activities To Make It Fun For The Whole Family

Also on HuffPost:

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.