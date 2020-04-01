Coronavirus: Raiders owner Mark Davis wants Las Vegas to get another shot at the NFL draft in 2022

The 2020 NFL has been moved out of Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic, costing the city to kick off its presence in the league with a bang as the Las Vegas Raiders make their move.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Such a decision is likely disappointing to local fans — as well as a good number of planned visitors — but necessary as the virus continues to wreak havoc and makes large crowds like that of the draft a very bad idea. Fortunately, Vegas might get another shot at the draft, and soon.

2022 NFL draft to Vas Legas?

NFL vice president Peter O’Reilly told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that the league is considering going back to Las Vegas for the 2022 draft, according to NBC Sports.

Raiders owner Mark Davis welcomed the possibility when approached by the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore:

“Absolutely,” Davis said. “At some point in time Las Vegas is going to be able to take advantage of being Las Vegas and what we have to offer here. So we’d be beyond excited for that opportunity.”

2022 is the earliest the draft could move to Vegas. Cleveland is already scheduled to host the 2021 NFL draft, and Kansas City is set for the event in 2023. This year’s draft is planned to be a virtual, television-focused draft with calls made remotely across the country.

Among the other candidates for the 2022 draft is Green Bay.

If the 2022 draft indeed ends up in Las Vegas, it doesn’t sound like much will need to be done in the way of hard planning. From the Review-Journal:

“We look forward to hearing more about the potential for Las Vegas to host the draft in 2022.,” MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Jenn Michaels said. “The plans originally in place for Las Vegas this year were very exciting, and we don’t believe there’s another city that throws a party quite like we do.”

Las Vegas' chance to host the NFL draft might only be delayed two years due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

