Coronavirus R rate may have risen above 1 in parts of England, govt admits

The coronavirus reproduction rate may have risen above 1 in parts of England, the government's scientific advisory group (SAGE) has said.

Official figures released by officials indicated the rate - known as the R number - was between 0.8 and 1.0 across the whole of England.

This range is slightly higher than for the entire UK, where it remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

But in the southwest of England, SAGE said it was between 0.8 and 1.1. The group said the most likely estimate was in the middle of the range.