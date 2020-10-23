Hope As Coronavirus R Rate Drops Slightly To Between 1.2 And 1.4 Across UK

A heart-shaped social distancing street sign seen on the ground in Soho. (Photo by Vuk Valcic / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) (Photo: SIPA USA/PA Images)

The Covid-19 R rate has fallen slightly to between 1.2 and 1.4, the official estimate by government scientists says.

Experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also said that the growth rate of the virus was between +3% and +6% across the whole of the UK.

The value is the estimate for the reproduction number, or R rate, for coronavirus transmission. Any R rate above 1.0 means that the pandemic is growing.

Last week, the R value was estimated to be between 1.3 and 1.5, and the growth rate between +4% and +7%.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.4 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

It comes as Boris Johnson enforces the new three-tier local lockdown system across England, with Greater Manchester and Liverpool among the places now subject to the strictest rules.

The prime minister this week refused to back Sage and Labour demands for a national “circuit breaker” lockdown.

Fresh questions were also being asked over test and trace system, after the service hit a record low on Thursday, with its figures showing just 60% of close contacts of positive cases had been traced.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

