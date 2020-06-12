Coronavirus R rate has risen above 1 in parts of the country, government admits

The coronavirus “R number” has risen above one in parts of England, the government has confirmed, meaning the COVID-19 outbreak is growing in said area.

The overall R rate across the UK remains between 0.7 and 0.9, while across England it is 0.8-1.0, according to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

Sage published regional values for R in England for the first time, showing that the South West has an R rate of 0.8-1.1.

The R rate refers to the average number of people an infected to passes the disease on to.

