Sage: 'Widespread growth' of coronavirus epidemic as R rate remains as high as 1.5

The reproduction rate of coronavirus in the UK is 1.3 to 1.5, meaning there is still “widespread growth” across the country.

Last week the figure was given as 1.2 to 1.5.

Experts on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) published the latest figures on Friday.

A statement from SAGE said: “It is SAGE’s expert view... that this week’s estimates are reliable, and that there is still widespread growth of the epidemic across the country.”

The growth rate is between +4% and +7% meaning the number of new infections is growing by 4% to 7% every day, a slight decrease from 4% to 9% last week.

The data comes after a new three-tier system was introduced in England to classify areas according to COVID-19 infection risk.

The Liverpool City region became the first to enter the ‘very high’ Tier 3 band on Wednesday, with local leaders in Manchester becoming embroiled in a bitter battle with government to resist the city and surrounding areas also being upgraded from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

Boris Johnson has said his “whack-a-mole” strategy of localised lockdowns could help prevent another nationwide lockdown, but scientific advisors to the government have questioned whether the localised tier-system could have come too late.

Boris Johnson has insisted that local lockdowns can be effective and will help avoid a second nationwide lockdown (Toby Melville / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Scientific advisor Graham Medley, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said of the likelihood of success of local lockdown measures: “I really hope that they are [successful] but the general feeling is that they might not be, that we might have to have much more of an approach and that this three week delay between the impact of interventions and it affecting hospitalisations means we are already going to be close to where we were in April in two or three weeks time.”

Medley was speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of an interview with Dominic Raab in which the foreign secretary said that expert advice was still that local lockdowns could work.

An information screen is pictured in Manchester as the city and the surrounding area faces local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the area (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Urging Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to co-operate, Raab said: “We’ve looked at SAGE’s advice and I spoke to Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty this week... Their advice is very clear - we can avoid national level lockdowns if we lean in to this tiered approach.

“Andy ought to be working with the government. He’s resisting targeted restrictions in Manchester while Keir Starmer is calling for a national lockdon which would do far more damage.”

R rate figures are based on epidemiological data such as hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths, meaning it can take up to three weeks for changes in the spread of disease to be reflected in the estimated reproduction rate due to the time delay between initial infection and the need for hospital care.

As of Friday there had been 43,293 COVID-19 related deaths in the UK and more than 674,000 confirmed cases.

