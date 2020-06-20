Coronavirus: R number jumps to 1.79 in Germany after abattoir outbreak

The coronavirus reproduction rate, known as the R number, has jumped to 1.79 in Germany.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health confirmed the rate was now far above what is needed to contain the outbreak over the longer term.

The R number equates to how many people, on average, someone with COVID-19 will pass it on to.

The rate, published in RKI's daily situation report, compares with a value 1.06 on Friday.

It comes after hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19 at an abattoir in northern Germany this week, prompting the closure of local schools and an urgent investigation.

Toennies, one of Germany's biggest meat processors, said it had stopped slaughtering on Wednesday and was shutting the abattoir in stages.

More than 1,000 workers were tested and a total of 657 people tested positive for coronavirus , DW News reported.

Toennies co-owner Clemens Toennies has issued an apology.