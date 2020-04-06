People On Twitter React Hilariously To Louis C.K.'s Proposed Coronavirus Comedy Special
The Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has been devastating, globally. Of that, we can all agree. With the casualties rising, worrying press conferences, small businesses shuttering for the foreseeable and an over-extended health service, there's not been a lot of positive news to come out of the pandemic, naturally.
But as the British are wont to do, making light of the situation is the first port of call defence mechanism, to soothe collective anxiety. So whether that's quasi-philosophical coronavirus quotes or full-on coronavirus jokes, here is a sample of what's out there, to give you a little light relief.
Some have used their time to try and write pithy, impactful statements, to offer some words of encouragement, while others are just here for the LOLs, with coronavirus memes or parodies.
Funny Coronavirus Quotes And Coronavirus Jokes
Many people - the ones who aren't sick, obviously - are beginning to try and see the funny side of the self-isolation, keeping people's spirits up by laughing about new opportunities to drink more, work out less, text an ex and eat tonnes of snacks.
Really wish we had a dog right now but then I remember that old slogan.. a dog is for life, not just for a global pandemic. #CoronavirusLockdownUK
— BP (@Soupperry) March 25, 2020
😂 That's so shitty
A post shared by Corona Quarantine Quotes (@coronavirusquotes) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:02am PDT
Yes. Stay home. Please.
A post shared by Morgan Rae (@lookgradenthis) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT
I don't think it's going to be that hard to stay 6 feet away from my wife during the outbreak...that's 94 feet closer than the restraining order says. #coronavirusjokes
— Dr. Hackinkoff (@hackinkoff) March 19, 2020
Social Distancing
I looked into her eyes, deep into the emerald green, my heart fluttered, I felt a connection, something deeper, something magical, I was transported to another place and I thought, blimey these binoculars are brilliant.#coronavirusjokes
— Paul O’Connor (@POCX100) March 21, 2020
“In Germany 🇩🇪 they are preparing for the crisis by stocking up with sausage and cheese. That’s the Wurst Käse scenario.”#coronavirusjokes
— O Laparoto (@o_laparoto) March 17, 2020
Jokes About Louis C.K.'s Coronavirus Stand-Up Special
In a rather more NSFW moment, controversial American comedian Louis C.K. announced a new stand-up special 'for those who need to laugh' during these testing times. The announcement was met with a mixed response, considering the comedian's recent media trial, on counts of alleged sexual misconduct.
In 2017, the C.K. was accused of misconduct - which included allegations of him masturbating in front of people - by five different women. At first, he either refused to comment on, or denied the allegations, but the day after the New York Times released their exposé, Louis C.K. put out a statement admitting to many of the accusations levelled against him.
After the news that C.K. was planning a one-off comedy 'special' during lockdown, other comedians and writers took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation, imagining what jokes C.K. might be planning to use in his coronavirus-show.
Some are definitely too NSFW to share (click here if you want to read the whole thread), but here are a few:
Serious or Moving Coronavirus Quotes
Others are here to offer you some words of motivation in this tough time, whether quoting their favourite author or coming up with a beskpoke phrase to suit the coronavirus situation.
#coronavirusquotes pic.twitter.com/PahBWTssOr
— memneon (@memneon) March 20, 2020
A particularly relevant quote for this time of working from home and social distancing. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/wH86CuPiKc
— Christopher Brown (@browncl_eco) March 21, 2020
Goodmorning all ❤ Another day in quarantine.
A post shared by Corona Quarantine Quotes (@coronavirusquotes) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:59am PDT
A post shared by <3 (@seashellmechelle) on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:03pm PDT
A little perspective. Take only what you need. Leave enough for others. Don’t be a d*ck. Simple.
A post shared by The PEI Collective (@thepeicollective) on Mar 22, 2020 at 3:50pm PDT
To ALL of the wonderful, much-needed, most-appreciated medical community from the front desk administrators taking all the calls from people in a panic to the ground-zero doctors, nurses, cleaning crew, to the medical industrial makers/suppliers/deliverers... THANK YOU! I have many wonderful, beautiful friends at the front line right now giving compassionate treatment and care to others affected by COVID-19 all while being at risk of infection. You are all in my prayers for good health, protection and safety. Godspeed & blessings! FRIENDS: PLEASE PUT THEM IN YOUR DAILY PRAYERS.
A post shared by Nordic Moxie ✌🌊♒🏃🍺 (@nordicmoxie) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT
Featured poet: @sacredbysare . . . We are delighted to feature this beautiful piece by Sarah that gives us hope in these difficult times ❤️. See more work of this wonderful poet by following @sacredbysare
A post shared by Boutique Poetry Community (@awritersbusiness) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT
Sending you love today my friend ❤️🌮
A post shared by C a r l y S a b e v (@carlys_confessions) on Mar 25, 2020 at 6:07am PDT
Coronavirus Quotes About New Domestic Life
Some people are finding domestic life is either ridiculous, unbearable, or - for the unsociable among us - remarkably similar to the way it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Things I thought I would never say: “Caitlin, let your grandfather try the game so he can beat that level for you.”
— Emily (@VirtualEm) March 16, 2020
I’m beginning to suspect that Fifth Harmony may have misled me about what it’s like to work from home. #coronavirusjokes #coronavirus
— David Gamble Jr (@DavidGambleJr) March 17, 2020
Also, when you’re isolating in your home and you can’t understand why a bunch of dumbasses are still partying on beaches during a pandemic, watch Tiger King. Then you’re like, “Oh.”
— Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) March 22, 2020
Pretty normal for me except everyone around me is freaking out. That's hard to deal with when you're an #empath.
A post shared by Nordic Moxie ✌🌊♒🏃🍺 (@nordicmoxie) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT
Ok, she's not British, but Christina Aguilera likened quarantine to her 1999 hit 'Genie in a bottle' and we are totally here for it. Posting a clip from the original video, the pop superstar captioned the Instagram with some of the song's most fitting lyrics:
'“I feel like I've been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights...waiting for someone to release me” #SoundOn. What day is it?! Haha. Thanks for making me laugh during this crazy time. Love you guys. Please stay home if you can and stay safe. ❤️'
“I feel like I've been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights...waiting for someone to release me” #SoundOn. What day is it?! Haha. Thanks for making me laugh during this crazy time. Love you guys. Please stay home if you can and stay safe. ❤️
A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 20, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT
