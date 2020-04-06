People On Twitter React Hilariously To Louis C.K.'s Proposed Coronavirus Comedy Special

Team ELLE
Elle
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

From ELLE

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has been devastating, globally. Of that, we can all agree. With the casualties rising, worrying press conferences, small businesses shuttering for the foreseeable and an over-extended health service, there's not been a lot of positive news to come out of the pandemic, naturally.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But as the British are wont to do, making light of the situation is the first port of call defence mechanism, to soothe collective anxiety. So whether that's quasi-philosophical coronavirus quotes or full-on coronavirus jokes, here is a sample of what's out there, to give you a little light relief.

Some have used their time to try and write pithy, impactful statements, to offer some words of encouragement, while others are just here for the LOLs, with coronavirus memes or parodies.

View this post on Instagram

Please don’t forget our eateries, cafes and bars at the moment - many of which are still operating. The health and safety of our customers and visitors is of paramount importance and, with this in mind, all our tenants are following the government’s guidelines on enhanced practices. This is a tough time for us all and we truly value the sense of community. 💕

A post shared by The Pantiles (@thepantiles) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Funny Coronavirus Quotes And Coronavirus Jokes

Many people - the ones who aren't sick, obviously - are beginning to try and see the funny side of the self-isolation, keeping people's spirits up by laughing about new opportunities to drink more, work out less, text an ex and eat tonnes of snacks.


View this post on Instagram

👶🏼👶🏾👶🏻👶🏿 Thoughts?⁠ ⠀ ⁠ TAG A FRIEND 👥⁠ 📲 Save & Repost⁠ _______________________________________⁠ Beyond industry best practices, Creative Talent Agency (@CT.Agency) lives and breathes on the cutting edge of innovative social media and influencer marketing strategy. We can train your team to use tools and techniques within a social media blueprint customized to your brand identity.⁠ ⠀ ⁠ Most importantly, we’ll guide you through what to post, when to post, and how to showcase your brand on each social media channel in the best possible way!⁠ ⠀ ⁠ ➡ ASK CT AGENCY ABOUT:⁠ 🔹Influencer Marketing⁠ 🔸Growing your Instagram⁠ 🔹Content Strategy⁠ 🔸Personal Branding⁠ 🔹IG & FB Ads⁠ 🔸Aesthetic Talent⁠ 🔹Anything Social Media Related⁠ _______________________________________⁠ DM us or CEO @brigitte.cooper for more info #ctagency #creativetalentagency #socialmediamarketing #brigittecooper

A post shared by COVID-19 UPDATES ✧ IG TIPS (@ct.agency) on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT



View this post on Instagram

😂 That's so shitty #coronaquotes #corona #coronamemes #covid19 #coronavirus #covid19 #covid19quotes #virus #2020 #quarantine #quarantinelife #coronavirusquotes #coronavirusmemes #quotes #memes #coronalife #lockdown #isolation #pandemic

A post shared by Corona Quarantine Quotes (@coronavirusquotes) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Yes. Stay home. Please. #covid #firsttimeinhistory #virus #poshmark #savethehumanrace #stayhomechallenge #coronavirus #covid19quotes #coronavirusquotes

A post shared by Morgan Rae (@lookgradenthis) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT


Jokes About Louis C.K.'s Coronavirus Stand-Up Special

In a rather more NSFW moment, controversial American comedian Louis C.K. announced a new stand-up special 'for those who need to laugh' during these testing times. The announcement was met with a mixed response, considering the comedian's recent media trial, on counts of alleged sexual misconduct.

In 2017, the C.K. was accused of misconduct - which included allegations of him masturbating in front of people - by five different women. At first, he either refused to comment on, or denied the allegations, but the day after the New York Times released their exposé, Louis C.K. put out a statement admitting to many of the accusations levelled against him.

After the news that C.K. was planning a one-off comedy 'special' during lockdown, other comedians and writers took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation, imagining what jokes C.K. might be planning to use in his coronavirus-show.

Some are definitely too NSFW to share (click here if you want to read the whole thread), but here are a few:

Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Twitter
Photo credit: Twitter

Serious or Moving Coronavirus Quotes

Others are here to offer you some words of motivation in this tough time, whether quoting their favourite author or coming up with a beskpoke phrase to suit the coronavirus situation.


View this post on Instagram

Goodmorning all ❤ Another day in quarantine. #coronaquotes #corona #coronamemes #covid19 #coronavirus #covid19 #covid19quotes #virus #2020 #quarantine #quarantinelife #coronavirusquotes #coronavirusmemes #quotes #memes #coronalife #lockdown #isolation #pandemic

A post shared by Corona Quarantine Quotes (@coronavirusquotes) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:59am PDT



View this post on Instagram

#coronavirusquotes

A post shared by <3 (@seashellmechelle) on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A little perspective. Take only what you need. Leave enough for others. Don’t be a d*ck. Simple.

A post shared by The PEI Collective (@thepeicollective) on Mar 22, 2020 at 3:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

To ALL of the wonderful, much-needed, most-appreciated medical community from the front desk administrators taking all the calls from people in a panic to the ground-zero doctors, nurses, cleaning crew, to the medical industrial makers/suppliers/deliverers... THANK YOU! I have many wonderful, beautiful friends at the front line right now giving compassionate treatment and care to others affected by COVID-19 all while being at risk of infection. You are all in my prayers for good health, protection and safety. Godspeed & blessings! FRIENDS: PLEASE PUT THEM IN YOUR DAILY PRAYERS. . . . . . ____________________________________ #prayers #staysafe #grocers #hospitalstaff #doctors #nurse #doctor #nurses #grateful #blessed #grateful #gratitudequotes #gratitude #thankful #covid19 #coronavirusquotes #socializing #socialanxiety #socialdistancing #nursememe #coronavirus #meme #memes #memeoftheday #medicalmeme

A post shared by Nordic Moxie ✌🌊♒🏃🍺 (@nordicmoxie) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Featured poet: @sacredbysare . . . We are delighted to feature this beautiful piece by Sarah that gives us hope in these difficult times ❤️. See more work of this wonderful poet by following @sacredbysare . . . If you are a poet and want to grow your audience see how to be featured via the link in the profile. . #poet #poetry #writer #poem #love #poetrycommunity #writersofinstagram #poetsofinstagram #poems #writing #quotes #art #words #writerscommunity #wordporn #spilledink #writersofig #life #lovequotes #quote #follow #instagram #coronavirusquotes #poetryporn #quoteoftheday #followers #coronavirus #lovepoem #poetsofig #bhfyp

A post shared by Boutique Poetry Community (@awritersbusiness) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Sending you love today my friend ❤️🌮

A post shared by C a r l y S a b e v (@carlys_confessions) on Mar 25, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

Coronavirus Quotes About New Domestic Life

Some people are finding domestic life is either ridiculous, unbearable, or - for the unsociable among us - remarkably similar to the way it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.


View this post on Instagram

Pretty normal for me except everyone around me is freaking out. That's hard to deal with when you're an #empath. . . . . . ____________________________________ #quote #quotes #instaquotes #quotesdaily #INTJ #tuesdaythoughts #tuesdaytruth #covid19 #coronavirusquotes #socialanxiety #coronavirus #socialdistancing #introvert #introverts #introvertquote #introvertlife #introverthappiness #introvertsunite #introvert_mind #introverts #introvertthoughts #introverttruth #intjmind #intjtruth #intjthing #intjfeels #intjthoughts #HSP

A post shared by Nordic Moxie ✌🌊♒🏃🍺 (@nordicmoxie) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT


Ok, she's not British, but Christina Aguilera likened quarantine to her 1999 hit 'Genie in a bottle' and we are totally here for it. Posting a clip from the original video, the pop superstar captioned the Instagram with some of the song's most fitting lyrics:

'“I feel like I've been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights...waiting for someone to release me” #SoundOn. What day is it?! Haha. Thanks for making me laugh during this crazy time. Love you guys. Please stay home if you can and stay safe. ❤️'


View this post on Instagram

“I feel like I've been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights...waiting for someone to release me” #SoundOn. What day is it?! Haha. Thanks for making me laugh during this crazy time. Love you guys. Please stay home if you can and stay safe. ❤️

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 20, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT


You Might Also Like

What to Read Next