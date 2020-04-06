People On Twitter React Hilariously To Louis C.K.'s Proposed Coronavirus Comedy Special

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has been devastating, globally. Of that, we can all agree. With the casualties rising, worrying press conferences, small businesses shuttering for the foreseeable and an over-extended health service, there's not been a lot of positive news to come out of the pandemic, naturally.

But as the British are wont to do, making light of the situation is the first port of call defence mechanism, to soothe collective anxiety. So whether that's quasi-philosophical coronavirus quotes or full-on coronavirus jokes, here is a sample of what's out there, to give you a little light relief.

Some have used their time to try and write pithy, impactful statements, to offer some words of encouragement, while others are just here for the LOLs, with coronavirus memes or parodies.

Funny Coronavirus Quotes And Coronavirus Jokes

Many people - the ones who aren't sick, obviously - are beginning to try and see the funny side of the self-isolation, keeping people's spirits up by laughing about new opportunities to drink more, work out less, text an ex and eat tonnes of snacks.

Really wish we had a dog right now but then I remember that old slogan.. a dog is for life, not just for a global pandemic. #CoronavirusLockdownUK — BP (@Soupperry) March 25, 2020





I don't think it's going to be that hard to stay 6 feet away from my wife during the outbreak...that's 94 feet closer than the restraining order says. #coronavirusjokes — Dr. Hackinkoff (@hackinkoff) March 19, 2020

Social Distancing



I looked into her eyes, deep into the emerald green, my heart fluttered, I felt a connection, something deeper, something magical, I was transported to another place and I thought, blimey these binoculars are brilliant.#coronavirusjokes



— Paul O’Connor (@POCX100) March 21, 2020

“In Germany 🇩🇪 they are preparing for the crisis by stocking up with sausage and cheese. That’s the Wurst Käse scenario.”#coronavirusjokes — O Laparoto (@o_laparoto) March 17, 2020





Jokes About Louis C.K.'s Coronavirus Stand-Up Special

In a rather more NSFW moment, controversial American comedian Louis C.K. announced a new stand-up special 'for those who need to laugh' during these testing times. The announcement was met with a mixed response, considering the comedian's recent media trial, on counts of alleged sexual misconduct.

In 2017, the C.K. was accused of misconduct - which included allegations of him masturbating in front of people - by five different women. At first, he either refused to comment on, or denied the allegations, but the day after the New York Times released their exposé, Louis C.K. put out a statement admitting to many of the accusations levelled against him.

After the news that C.K. was planning a one-off comedy 'special' during lockdown, other comedians and writers took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation, imagining what jokes C.K. might be planning to use in his coronavirus-show.

Some are definitely too NSFW to share (click here if you want to read the whole thread), but here are a few:

Serious or Moving Coronavirus Quotes

Others are here to offer you some words of motivation in this tough time, whether quoting their favourite author or coming up with a beskpoke phrase to suit the coronavirus situation.





A particularly relevant quote for this time of working from home and social distancing. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/wH86CuPiKc — Christopher Brown (@browncl_eco) March 21, 2020







Coronavirus Quotes About New Domestic Life

Some people are finding domestic life is either ridiculous, unbearable, or - for the unsociable among us - remarkably similar to the way it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.





Things I thought I would never say: “Caitlin, let your grandfather try the game so he can beat that level for you.” — Emily (@VirtualEm) March 16, 2020

I’m beginning to suspect that Fifth Harmony may have misled me about what it’s like to work from home. #coronavirusjokes #coronavirus — David Gamble Jr (@DavidGambleJr) March 17, 2020

Also, when you’re isolating in your home and you can’t understand why a bunch of dumbasses are still partying on beaches during a pandemic, watch Tiger King. Then you’re like, “Oh.” — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) March 22, 2020





Ok, she's not British, but Christina Aguilera likened quarantine to her 1999 hit 'Genie in a bottle' and we are totally here for it. Posting a clip from the original video, the pop superstar captioned the Instagram with some of the song's most fitting lyrics:

'“I feel like I've been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights...waiting for someone to release me” #SoundOn. What day is it?! Haha. Thanks for making me laugh during this crazy time. Love you guys. Please stay home if you can and stay safe. ❤️'









