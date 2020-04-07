Coronavirus: Queen thanks healthcare workers for 'selfless dedication' in 'testing times'

The Queen has thanked health workers for their "selfless dedication" during "testing times" as the country battles coronavirus.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Her Majesty said: "On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the commonwealth, and around the world.

"In testing times, we often observe that the best of human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other healthcare workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all.

"My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes."

Her message comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated for COVID-19 in intensive care.

Two days ago The Queen made a historic address to the nation - only her third since taking to the throne.

She urged the public to "remain united and resolute" to overcome the coronavirus crisis, which has so far seen 5,373 die in the UK.

The number of cases in the UK has passed 51,000, the department of health said.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch was being kept informed by Downing Street about Mr Johnson's condition.

