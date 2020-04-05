Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth says UK 'will succeed' in its fight against Covid-19 but may have 'more to endure'
The Queen has said the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic but acknowledged there may be "more to endure" before normality can return to the country.
In a rare televised address to the nation, the UK’s head of state delivered a message of hope, saying if people “remain united and resolute” in the face of the outbreak “we will overcome it”.
Scroll to continue with content
More follows…