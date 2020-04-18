Coronavirus: Queen asks for no gun salutes to mark birthday as it would be 'inappropriate'

The Queen has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday as it would be "inappropriate in the current circumstances".

Buckingham Palace said the Queen did not want any special measures in place to allow gun salutes when she turns 94 on Tuesday.

Gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from around London, are typically used by the royal family to mark special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays.

But this is believed to be the first time in the Queen's 68-year reign that there will be none on her birthday.

Government buildings have been given standard advice on flag-flying protocol but this advice includes an acknowledgement that "in current circumstances we are not expecting everyone to be able to follow this advice and you should continue to adhere to social distancing as set out by the government".

It has already been announced that there will be no Trooping Of The Colour (the Queen's annual birthday parade in June).

There are also no current plans for an alternative day to mark the Queen's birthday.

