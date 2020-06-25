Coronavirus: Qantas axes 6,000 staff in 'very painful' cutbacks

Qantas announced 6,000 job cuts. Photo: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

The Australian airline Qantas has announced at least 6,000 staff will lose their jobs, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with the travel industry worldwide.

Qantas said another 15,000 employees would continue to be stood down with flight schedules sparse, meaning a period of unpaid leave.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Around 100 aircraft will be grounded for up to 12 months, including most of its international fleet.

READ MORE: EasyJet raises £419m in bid to survive crisis

The job cuts form part of the group’s “post-COVID recovery plan” announced on Thursday, which is estimated to cost around AUS$1bn.

CEO Alan Joyce said the company had to “restructure in order to survive,” bracing itself for several years where revenue will be lower by becoming a smaller airline.

He said in a statement: “What makes this even harder is that right before this crisis hit, we were actively recruiting pilots, cabin crew and ground staff. We’re now facing a sudden reversal of fortune that is no one’s fault, but is very hard to accept.”