Coronavirus: Pubs could reopen in July with social distancing measures, says minister

Stools on the bar of a closed pub in Clapham Junction, south London, on Monday (Getty Images)

Pubs could reopen in July with social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic, the government has said.

Environment secretary George Eustice said he is hopeful pubs can open their doors again in two months, as long as scientific evidence supports the move.

He told MPs on Tuesday that the government was “already working with the hospitality and pub sector to identify what social distancing measures they might be able to put in place to make that work properly”.

In his speech last week announcing the relaxation of lockdown measures, prime minister Boris Johnson said pubs and restaurants could reopen this summer.

Environment secretary George Eustice said pubs can hopefully reopen in July (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Eustice said: “As the prime minister has outlined, we intend that the hospitality sector, including pubs, would be able to tentatively start gradually opening hopefully during the month of July – subject to the epidemiology supporting such a move.”

Last week, it emerged British pubs will have to throw away up to 70 million pints because of lockdown.

Pubs have been closed since lockdown measures were introduced two months ago (Getty Images)

Last month, one of the government’s economic advisers suggested that pubs could reopen after lockdown by rationing drinkers to only three pints.

Some pubs are currently open, but only as takeaways.

On Monday, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), which represents the pub industry, called on the government to halve the two-metre social distancing rule.

It said guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested a distance of one metre.

Its chief executive, Emma McClarkin, said: "Reopening in July will be great for those pubs who can meet the social-distancing measures required by then.

"However, it must be recognised that no two pubs are the same and for many, ensuring a distance of two metres will be impossible, keeping them closed for much longer.

“Actioning advice from the WHO for example to use one metre for social distancing from July would enable many more pubs to viably reopen."

