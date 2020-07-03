Coronavirus: Pubs can open at 6am tomorrow as lockdown measures are relaxed

Pubs in England will be allowed to open from 6am tomorrow as punters prepare to order their first pint in more than three months.

Downing Street has said the restriction is being relaxed at that time in the event "anybody would attempt to try to open at midnight" tonight.

Bars and restaurants will be opening their doors tomorrow after the government announced a further easing of lockdown measures.

Downing Street has said on Friday pubs and restaurants will not have to limit the amount of time people can spend inside.

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "It's not part of the regulations, as I understand it.

"Pubs, and restaurants in particular, as I'm sure lots of us will know, do sometimes put limits on the amount of time you can have a table for, for example."

Pub and restaurant owners have said they are feeling a mix of anxiety of excitement ahead of tomorrow, when drinkers and diners will be welcomed through their doors for the first since March.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of the pub and hotel operator Marston's PLC, said he believes 85% to 90% of the company's pubs will be back open tomorrow.

He added that staff will not be made to wear face masks but they can if they want to.

Mr Findlay also said Marston's pubs will not be asking customers to hand in their details in keeping with government guidance.

He told Sky News: "The government has introduced guidelines and I support those guidelines, but they are guidelines, they're not strict rules."

James Watt, co-founder of the BrewDog pub chain, has said all staff at the company's pubs will be wearing face masks and gloves.

He added: "We have contactless ordering via our app. We're going to have cashless payments.

"We're going to have hand sanitiser which we've made ourselves, we've got social distancing signing, single-use menus, plastic screens."

Elaine Griffiths, owner of the Stumble Inn in Sunderland, has said tables have been moved further apart at her pub.

She continued: "Staff aren't going to be made to wear masks but they can if they want to.

"From what I've been told by a number of our regulars - they are probably going to wait for the next few weeks.

"I think they see it as - its going to be a mad rush and everybody's going to come out. They don't know how it's going to work."

Pip Lacey, co-owner of the Hicce restaurant in north London, has said she has significantly reduced her menu ahead of reopening tomorrow.

She said: "I'm nervous but excited, the response we've had here in starting to trade again tomorrow has been great

"We're very luck, we're in an open air shopping centre that could be something everyone wants to come to.

"We've got quite a lot booked tomorrow and we'll see how the next few weeks play out."