Coronavirus: Pubs close again after punters test positive for COVID-19

A number of pubs which reopened for the first time since lockdown measures were imposed have had to close again after punters tested positive for coronavirus.

Bars across England welcomed drinkers on Saturday more than three months after the coronavirus outbreak closed down the hospitality sector.

But three pubs have since alerted their patrons that they have had to shut again after cases of COVID-19 were detected.

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, said a customer had tested positive.

The pub added it was making its way through a list of people who were in the bar on Saturday and may have come into contact with the customer.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the pub added: "All our staff are going to be tested and we will reopen when the time is safe to do so."

The Fox and Hounds in Batley, West Yorkshire, said it would be closed until further notice after receiving a call from a customer on Monday to say they had tested positive for coronavirus.

The pub said on Facebook that all its staff had since taken a test and the premises will be "fully deep cleaned and when safe to do so we will reopen our doors".

The Village Home pub in Alverstoke, Gosport, said it had also "had a case of coronavirus" on the premises and added that "some of us are in isolation".

The bar said on Facebook: "The pub is now shut but all being well will open again on Saturday. Anyone who was in the pub over the weekend there is no need to isolate unless you show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group. Thank you and hope to see you soon."