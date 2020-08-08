Coronavirus: Public urged to avoid packed beaches again as UK heatwave continues

Thousands of people have once again flocked to the UK's beaches to enjoy scorching temperatures, amid further appeals to the public to avoid some of them due to coronavirus concerns.

On Saturday, police in Bournemouth said "nearly all of the beaches" were red on a beach checker app, meaning "safe social distancing is not possible", and asked people to "please avoid the area".

Images of packed beaches, traffic jams and full car parks were widely shared on social media.

Thanet District Council said Ramsgate Main Sands beach in Kent was "extremely busy", with high tide likely to make social distancing difficult.

Police in Blackpool also reported its beaches as being busy and said it had had a "larger than usual" number of children going missing.

In Norfolk, officers recovered a body from the water at Bawsey Pits near King's Lynn following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.

Emergency services were called at around 11.30am, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Malcolm Cooke said: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family at this time."

Friday was the hottest day in August for 17 years, with the Met Office issuing health warnings as the mercury hit 36.4C (97.5F) at Heathrow and Kew Gardens in London.

But the record for the hottest day ever in August was set in Faversham, Kent, on 10 August 2003, when temperatures there reached 38.5C (101.3F).

The Coastguard said 70 callouts had been made across Britain by midday yesterday, and urged the public to stay safe as crowds gathered on beaches in the likes of Bournemouth, Margate and Brighton.

Concerns over social distancing at beaches comes as the UK's R number - a crucial measure of how much COVID-19 is spreading - rose slightly in the past week.

The rate went up from an estimated range of 0.8-0.9 last week, to 0.8-1.0 as of Friday.

The Met Office has said that Saturday started with an "impressive" 20-degree difference between parts of Scotland and South East England.

It said a breeze along the North Sea coast would keep temperatures in the high teens there, while England and Wales would generally see the high 20Cs or low 30Cs - with cooler temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

And there are more very hot and sticky nights on the way, with the heatwave in London and the South East set to continue until the middle of next week, before thunderstorms hit.

Dan Harris from the Met Office says some places are likely to see up to 3.4in (8.8cm) of rain in just a few hours.

He said: "We've issued a broad thunderstorm warning for Monday and Tuesday for all parts of the UK, since although the ingredients are there, it's just too early to pinpoint the details of exactly where and when thunderstorms will occur.

"As such, we will be monitoring the developing signals closely and I urge people to keep a close eye on Met Office warnings and forecasts over the coming days."