Coronavirus Sceptics And Anti-Vaxxers Told To Disperse Or Face Arrest In Police Clash

Protestors at a rally opposing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus and against the idea of a vaccine clashed with police and were ordered to disperse or face arrest.

The anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown demonstration took place at London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon despite the government ban on all social gatherings of more than six people in a bid to tackle the rising Covid-19 cases.

Metropolitan Police reported that those attending the event were “putting themselves and others at risk” and that some had been “hostile” and “violent” towards police officers who attempted to: “explain, engage and encourage them to leave.”

“This, coupled with pockets of hostility and outbreaks of violence towards officers, means we will now be taking enforcement action to disperse those who remain in the area.Those who remain may get arrested.

“It is important to remember that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the changes have been introduced to help control the spread of the virus, keep everybody safe and save lives.

“We encourage those in attendance to leave the area immediately.”

View photos Demonstrators at an anti-vax protest in London's Trafalgar Square. (Photo: PA) More

Police are encouraging protesters in #TrafalgarSquare this afternoon to leave immediately. Officers will take enforcement action to disperse those who remain in the area. https://t.co/qGWE65Ai7m — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) September 19, 2020

A University College Dublin professor told the anti-vax rally the coronavirus vaccine will “make people sick”.

Professor Dolores Cahill told the crowd: “We want freedom, truth and love.

“I know that vaccines make people sick, you should not trust the government, the doctors and the media;they are lying about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines have not been safety-tested, they tell you when you take a vaccine you’ll get a little bit of swelling, is that true? No.

“You can get multiple sclerosis and allergies, when I talk to parents, there are 12 known diseases you can get.

“If you’re a parent, auntie, grandparent, cousin or neighbour, we’re here to say the truth will come out.”

Scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police. Metropolitan Police officers moved in on the protesters as they congregated near Nelson’s column.

The protesters formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests.

View photos Police presence among demonstrators during an anti-vax protest in London's Trafalgar Square. (Photo: PA) More

Story continues