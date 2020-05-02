Coronavirus: Princess Charlotte pictured helping those in need ahead of fifth birthday on Saturday

Princess Charlotte is turning five on Saturday, and her big day has been marked with the release of four photos of her volunteering for those in need.

In the pictures captured by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, the young royal can be seen carrying bags of fresh food due to be delivered to elderly and vulnerable people in lockdown in Norfolk.

One picture shows her knocking on the door of an elderly resident while clutching a bag of fresh pasta that she had made with her parents and brothers, Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, two, the day before.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The final photo shows her smiling directly at the camera in a portrait shot.

All four photos were captured earlier this month while she was volunteering with her family for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not known if her father, the Duke of Cambridge, was driving the delivery van, which was from the Sandringham Visitor Centre.

The family of five got soaked as they carried out their deliveries, which is said to have taken place in the area around their home of Anmer Hall on the Queen's Norfolk estate of Sandringham.

Staff at the estate have been preparing and delivering meals for the elderly and the vulnerable in the last five weeks, with around 1,000 meals being delivered in the first week alone, according to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015 at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London.

She weighed 8lb 3oz.

Kate is an amateur photographer who has on a number of occasions released her own photos of her children in celebration of their birthdays.