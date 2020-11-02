Coronavirus: Primark warns of £375m hit from lockdown closures

The owner of Primark has warned that fresh coronavirus closures enforced on the discount fashion chain will result in a £375m hit from lost sales.

Associated British Foods (ABF) said around 57% of Primark's store estate would be shut down if Parliament approves plans to shut non-essential shops for a month in England from Thursday.

The chain is particularly vulnerable to such restrictions as it has consistently refused to trade online and mitigate such a hit to its business coming, as it does, in the core Christmas trading period.

It said that all Primark stores in the Republic of Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia were already temporarily closed, representing 19% of selling space.

The company added that stores in some other countries were operating reduced hours.

"We are implementing the operational plans developed to manage the consequences of these closures and appropriate action will be taken to reduce operating costs.

"All orders placed with our suppliers will be honoured," ABF said.

The company is due to release annual results on Tuesday.

They are expected to recognise only a limited impact on Primark's sales because of a boost from pent-up demand in the wake of the first lockdown conditions across its key European markets.