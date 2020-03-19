Coronavirus press conference live: Boris Johnson updates UK on Covid-19 pandemic

Please wait a moment for the livestream to load

Boris Johnson or one of his senior ministers is holding daily press conferences to update the public on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They normally start at around 4pm each day.

Yahoo will be streaming it here every day, so bookmark this page to make sure you keep up to date with the latest major announcements.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of Covid-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu