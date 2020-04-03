Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended as player salaries may be cut 30%

The Premier League season has been suspended until it is safe to resume play, as it is announced players may have 30% of their salary cut.

In a statement on its website, it sets out a number of new steps being taken following a Premier League Shareholders meeting held today.

It begins: "First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters."

The statement lists new measures regarding the season, players, steps to support the NHS, supporting clubs' community work and promoting public health messages.

It confirmed that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May, stating that "the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

The league had given a tentative return date of April 30 but now says the date when matches will restart is "under constant review".

Organisers said enabling all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played is a priority to "maintain the integrity of each competition" but any return to play will be done "only be with the full support of government and when medical guidance allows".

Following criticism of high paid footballers retaining their salaries as others in the industry facing cuts and being furloughed, the Premier League said clubs "unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration".

The statement also announced that the League had unanimously voted to award £125 million to the EFL and National League to help ease financial difficulties.

Additionally, the league is giving £20m to support the NHS, as well "communities, families and vulnerable groups", in the form of a direct financial contribution to the NHS and financial support to enable clubs to pursue outreach programmes.

UEFA has urged members not to abandon their competitions and stopping leagues without approval from UEFA could see teams blocked from qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League.