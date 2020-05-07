Coronavirus: PPE shipment flown in from Turkey fails UK safety standards

A shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Turkey cannot be used because it doesn't meet UK safety standards.

The 84-tonne shipment, including 400,000 medical gowns, has been impounded in a government warehouse near Heathrow Airport in west London, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Inspectors have said the consignment of PPE, which was flown into the UK by the RAF on 22 April, is faulty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Shortages of PPE, vital for protecting frontline healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients, have plagued the government throughout the pandemic, forcing some doctors to buy their own.

Ministers secured a substantial supply of gowns from Turkey, which, after an initial delay, arrived on 22 April.

"We believed this equipment was going to be of the right standard, but when our experts here tested it, they found it wasn't," Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News.

"All the PPE that we acquire, we expect it to be of a standard that we set out when we purchase it."

Mr Lewis would not comment on whether the consignment should have been checked before it left Turkey, but acknowledged that "in this instance some of it has turned out not to be good enough."

The Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement: "This is a global pandemic with many countries procuring PPE, leading to shortages around the world, not just the UK.

"All deliveries of PPE are checked to ensure the equipment meets the safety and quality standards our frontline staff need.

"If equipment does not meet our specifications or pass our quality assurance processes, it is not distributed to the front line."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is widely expected to announce an easing of the UK's coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, including changing the "stay at home" message to one of "stay safe".

It comes as the UK became the first country in Europe to record more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

Latest government figures showed 30,076 people have now died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive, up by 649 from the day before.