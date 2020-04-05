Coronavirus: Pound falls as UK prime minister admitted to hospital and death toll rises

Boris Johnson British Prime Minister at a daily COVID 19 press briefing at Downing Street London on 22 March 2020. Photo: Getty/Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror

The pound against the US dollar (GBPUSD=X) fell by over 1.5% as of 950pm local time after the UK government confirmed that UK prime minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on 27 March and has been working from home ever since. He chaired a coronavirus meeting via video-link on 3 April.

The Department of Health said that there are 47,806 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, as of 9am local time today (5 April). Another 621 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4,934 in the UK.

Chart: Yahoo Finance

A UK government spokesperson said:

"On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus."

"The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

