Coronavirus: Portsmouth’s James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett test positive

Three Portsmouth players, James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The League One club’s squad and first-team staff all underwent testing earlier this week and are still waiting on further results.

“The second batch of results received by the club last night (20 March) showed that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all have the virus,” a statement read.

“They are all self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines and will continue to follow medical advice. The club have also notified Public Health England.

Chief executive Mark Catlin added: “I received the news last night and immediately spoke to Kenny and head physio Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I then spoke to all three players.

“Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.

“All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm – showing mild or no symptoms – and are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible.

Thank you for people’s concerns I’m feeling good now but self isolating so not to spread anything, if anyone’s come into contact with me over last couple of weeks be careful who you are around, stay safe 👍🏻 https://t.co/zdjOcIQoWp — Sean Raggett (@SeanRaggett) March 21, 2020

“We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines.”

Portsmouth’s players were tested following their FA Cup tie against Arsenal, due to several of the Premier League club’s players and staff coming into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who later tested positive for Covid-19.

