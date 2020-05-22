Coronavirus: Policeman attacked by group of youths he was investigating for breach of social distancing rules

A police officer has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of young adults he was investigating for a possible breach of coronavirus guidelines.

The policeman, who was working alone, was called to West Byfleet Park outside southwest London at 7.40pm on Thursday after a report that the group may have been flouting social distancing guidelines, Surrey Police said.

The attack happened as the officer was speaking to the men, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries to the wrist and head, the force said.

Three people, including one adult and two youths, were arrested a short time later and have been taken into custody.

Footage of the incident appears to be circulating on social media, with the police urging the public to refrain from sharing it wider.

Any witnesses should call 101 quoting PR/ 45200052505