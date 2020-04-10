Police chief backtracks on threats to search shoppers' trolleys amid coronavirus lockdown

A police chief has been forced to row back on threats that officers would be checking supermarket trolleys to ensure coronavirus lockdown rules were being followed after the Home Secretary said the move was “not appropriate”.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley admitted his language was “clumsy” after his comments at a press conference sparked a backlash.

Adderley had said his force would consider roadblocks, marshalling supermarkets, and searching through shopping baskets and trolleys if people continued to flout the rules, saying their “three-week grace period” of educating and informing people had ended.

The comments were branded “outrageous” by civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, which compared the measures with a “police state”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has since said that approach was “not the guidance” given to polic

Speaking to Talk Radio, she said: “That’s not appropriate, let me be clear about that. That is not the guidance, that is not down to the measures we’ve been adopting thus far.

“I think though, what we should just say about this weekend, in particular, is the weather is going to be good, it’s Easter, we really do need to all take responsibility here, and it’s not about overreach.”

Adderley later clarified his remarks on a Facebook Q&A, saying: “There has been a really short grab clip of one of the statements I have actually made which has caused a bit of consternation, certainly on social media.

“This is the bit around, are we going to start marshalling supermarkets and checking shopping trolleys and baskets and so on.”

He said he “may have been clumsy in that language” as he went on to read extracts of a briefing he had sent to his force – including instructions “not to carry out basket or trolley searches attempting to ascertain the relevance of the items purchased”.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said: “The suggestion of police rummaging through people’s shopping trolleys is outrageous.

“It would be completely disproportionate for police to start investigating shopping baskets or stopping every car at road checks, and there’s no legal basis for them to do so.

“You’d think police have far more important work to do.”

The news came after other police forces came under fire for allegedly heavy-handed approaches.

Police have powers to break up gatherings and fine people breaching lockdown rules, with legislation barring people from leaving their home unless they have a “reasonable excuse”.

That includes buying “basic necessities” such as food and medical supplies, though the law doesn’t stop people from buying certain types of food and drink.

National Police Chiefs Council and the College of Policing guidance says there is no power to “stop and account” – where an officer stops someone and asks where they are going – and says road checks on every vehicle are “disproportionate”.

Patel also told Talk Radio that she was “absolutely not” considering tougher coronavirus lockdown conditions.

She added: “The police have got these new powers that they are working with right now. We want our public places to be respected and utilised in the right way. We want people to make the most of at least getting out in the right kind of way, practising social distancing.

“But this is not about heavy-handed law enforcement. I think I really must emphasise that. There’s a balance to this.

“I do pay credit to the police because these are extraordinary times. They exercise their judgment.

“Policing by consent means that officers, based on the guidance, exercise their judgment on the scenarios and the situations and the circumstances they are in.

“But the fact of the matter is, if you are having a garden party or a house party, or you’re involved in a mass gathering in a public place, don’t be surprised if the police do come up to you and ask you to stop doing that.”

