Coronavirus: Police shut down '70-person rave' as revellers say they are 'bored of lockdown'

A "rave" in a park, attended by dozens of people said to be "sick of self-isolation", has been shut down by police.

The West Mercia force said it broke up a "mass gathering" of around 70 people at Granville Country Park in Telford, Shropshire on Saturday during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a series of tweets, using the hashtag #hangYourHeadsInShame, one post said: "We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group decide it doesn't apply.

"I'm shocked that people would care so little."

Police said there was a DJ playing and claimed the event "appeared to be pre-planned".

Another post explained that officers had asked them why they had come to the event, to which one of them replied: "I'm sick of self-isolation."

Replying to users on Twitter asking if the group had been fined, West Mercia Police said it does not fine people "unless there is no other action open".

They said: "We engage and explain.

"We asked the group to disperse and they did.

"We would ask anyone who is thinking of organising one of these events to think of the bigger picture. Please refer to the government guidelines."

New guidelines say people can now meet one other person from outside their household if they are outdoors, but they must stay two metres apart at all times.

Public gatherings of more than two people from different households are not allowed, but there are no limits on gatherings in a park with members of your own household.