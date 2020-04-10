Watch police force's amazing tribute to NHS during 'clap for carers'

Police in Dorset put on an impressive display as part of the Thursday night ‘clap for carers’ ritual that has become part of lockdown life.

All officers and staff who weren’t at operational incidents parked up outside Bournemouth Hospital with their ‘blues and twos’ as they joined in the now-weekly gesture to show support to frontline NHS staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage of the impressive gesture shows the car park full of police cars, all with their lights flashing and sirens blaring as officers in uniform joined with crowds of people clapping and cheering.

We lit up @RBCH_NHS in blue this evening at 8pm when local officers and staff not deployed on an operational incident showed our support for our NHS, key workers and community care professionals. 💙 👮 👏#StayHomeSaveLives#ClapForTheNHS #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1zGXqoGdRA — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) April 9, 2020

Dorset Police shared the video in a tweet, saying: “We lit up @RBCH_NHS in blue this evening at 8pm when local officers and staff not deployed on an operational incident showed our support for our NHS, key workers and community care professionals.”

Bournemouth Hospital later tweeted a thank you to the force, writing: “What an incredible evening. Huge thanks to our friends @dorsetpolice @DWFireRescue and @swasFT for helping us celebrate #ClapForOurCarers in style! Let’s hear it for #OurNHSPeople #ClapForTheNHS #OneMillionClaps.”

A similar gesture was made by police and firefighters outside the hospital where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being treated for Covid-19.

Around 15 vehicles including fire engines, police vans, and even boats spraying jets of water on the Thames gathered for the display outside St Thomas’ Hospital at 8pm on Thursday.

After an initial applause to thanks doctors, nurses and other frontline NHS workers for their efforts, ‘clap for carers’ has become a weekly ritual for neighbourhoods around the country at 8pm on Thursday.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has previously thanked the public for the gesture, saying it meant an “enormous amount” to NHS staff to know the “whole country is behind them”.

Major landmarks have also been lit up in blue as part of an effort to show recognition for health service workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

