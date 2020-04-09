Coronavirus: Police chief warns those who flout the lockdown they could be arrested

A police chief has warned those who flout the coronavirus lockdown that they could be arrested and end up with a criminal record for not following the rules.

When asked if his force would be prepared to arrest people for things like sunbathing or gathering in large groups, Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley said: "Yes, it's an option. What I'm saying is we've got to get really serious with this, people are dying every day."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought in stringent measures restricting people's movements last month in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Under the lockdown, Britons can only leave the house for four reasons:

Police have the powers to enforce the rules if people do not comply, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

There have been claims some forces have been overzealous in their approach to policing the new laws and guidance.

However, a recent YouGov survey suggests a majority of Britons are supportive of the police's handling of the lockdown so far.

It comes after it was reported that a number of police chiefs want ministers to consider strengthening the lockdown, amid worries that a growing minority will break the rules this Easter weekend.

Chief constable Adderley said his force had "stepped things up" in Northamptonshire and wanted to "hone in on" the minority who continued to break the rules.

"We've given the public three weeks to get used to this, this is a massive change in their lifestyle and how they operate," he said.

"We worked on the basis of engagement and information and from today I'm being really clear that if people continue to flout the law that they will be fined and, if appropriate, they will be arrested.

"The vast vast majority here in Northamptonshire - and I hear from colleagues across the country - are abiding by the law. To those people I say thank you.

Story continues

"It is just a minority now that we need to hone in on."

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker.

He said NHS workers were "sacrificing their lives to protect us", as he urged the public to play their part by staying at home this weekend.

"It is only right that we ask the public to play their part," the chief constable said.

"In the main they are, but it's that hardcore of individuals that if they refuse, yes they could be issued with that ticket, if they continue to refuse to move on or go home as being requested, there are other powers. Which could mean that those individuals will be arrested."

More follows...