Coronavirus: Police break up 'massive' karaoke party during COVID-19 lockdown measures

The British public have been under an unprecedented lockdown for nearly a week, with people told to stay inside and avoid gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But the government measures weren't enough to stop 25 adults and children gathering for a "massive" karaoke party on Saturday night.

Derbyshire Police said they were in "absolute shock" when they visited the address, before dispersing those in attendance and speaking with the organisers.

The force said on Twitter: "Officers have just attended an address in absolute shock to find 25 adults and children having a massive party with speakers and karaoke.

"Everyone dispersed and hosts dealt with.

"It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the government advice and rules."

The party came on the first weekend of the nationwide lockdown, where the British people have been told to stay at home for at least three weeks except for "very limited purposes".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus by limiting day-to-day contact between people.

Lockdown rules: The only reasons you should leave the house

Police across the UK have been given powers to enforce the lockdown measures, including issuing fines and dispersing gatherings.

Some forces even urged people to snitch on their neighbours if they were spotted breaching the rules.

Humberside, West Midlands, Greater Manchester, and Avon and Somerset Police provided hotlines and online portals for people to submit tip-offs.

Those who attended the karaoke party were not the only ones to flout the rules in the UK's first few days of lockdown.

Crawley Police said they had "attended a number of reports of parties in houses and neighbour gatherings" on Saturday.

The force also wrote on Twitter that they had been "hearing of local pubs sending information about paid lock ins, also ignoring any lock down rule currently in place".

Crawley Police added: "Our licensing officers will be checking EVERY pub in the area to ensure all establishments are keeping to the guidelines."

A walker from Bristol was reportedly stopped by police as they tried to climb the Pen y Fan mountain in the Brecon Beacons in Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police told Wales Online that they ordered the person to go home immediately.

Marylebone Farmers Market in London appeared to be relatively busy on Sunday morning despite the public being told to only leave the home for essential reasons.

Signs were in place at the market telling shoppers to keep at least two metres apart in queues.

The Department of Health tweeted a video on Saturday repeating the message for the public to "stay home and save lives" over the weekend.

The chief medical officer Chris Whitty added that people should practice social distancing when they do have to leave the house.

Twitter user Nick Doody shared an image of his neighbours enjoying a socially-distanced "cuppa and a chat" in the street to help someone who was "struggling with loneliness".

Mr Doody, who lives in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, wrote: "Our street now has a WhatsApp group & this morning one neighbour was struggling with loneliness, so earlier we all had a socially distanced cuppa and chat together.

"This stuff makes a difference."

The daughter of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock dropped a birthday cake and a lamb curry on her father's doorstep in keeping with social distancing measures.

Rachel Kinnock wrote on Twitter: "Thank you so very much for all the lovely messages to our dad, it means such a lot.

"We were able to safely deliver a cake, a crumble and a lamb curry!"

A police officer was seen asking people to leave Brighton beach on Saturday, where dozens of people were pictured taking a stroll or sitting on the pebbles.

Rollerbladers and dog walkers were seen taking in the sea air along the town's promenade.

A police officer in London was seen stopping cyclists from entering Richmond Park in London on Saturday, where bike-riding has been banned due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Police also set up a checkpoint at Aysgarth Falls in North Yorkshire to ensure motorists were complying with the lockdown measure.

Sky's assistant editor Lucy Margolis shared an image on Twitter of a stretch of the "eerie" M1 motorway as it was almost completely empty of cars.

Police in Herefordshire warned they would be randomly checking drivers to make sure their journeys were in keeping with the lockdown rules.

They added that they would "direct, fine and arrest if necessary" those who ignore the guidance.

Officers in Wolverhampton stopped drivers to ensure their journeys were essential in light of the lockdown measures.

