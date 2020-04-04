Coronavirus: Police block entrance to hospital after oxygen supply problems

Police are blocking access to a hospital after it discovered a problem with its oxygen equipment - potentially affecting COVID-19 patients.

Watford General Hospital declared a critical incident and told anyone except women in labour to stay away.

A "small number" of patients have been transferred to other hospitals in the area.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said the technical issue did not pose "any risk" to its patients.

Sky News correspondent Ali Fortescue said police were blocking "all the paths" into the hospital, adding that anyone coming in was having to explain their reason for being there.

By 5pm on Thursday, 29 people had died in the trust's hospitals after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Those seeking treatment or who are concerned about their health are advised to visit nearby hospitals or ring the 111 helpline.

The trust has cancelled all non-urgent appointments, explaining that the coronavirus outbreak "demands new ways of working".

It said in a statement: "As a result of a technical issue with our individual hospital's oxygen equipment, which does not pose any risk to our patients, West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust declared a critical incident on Saturday 4 April and has asked that people do not attend Watford General Hospital.

"A small number of patients are being transferred to other hospitals in the area, with each patient being fully assessed in line with existing safety guidelines before they are moved."