Coronavirus: Police apologise after man 'arrested for running errands'

Police have apologised after a man was arrested for apparently helping a vulnerable family member during stay-at-home restrictions.

The unidentified man had been in Fallowfield, Manchester, on Friday afternoon when he was filmed being handcuffed by a police officer.

The man claimed he had been doing errands for a vulnerable family member, saying he had "come to drop some stuff off".

He also said at one point: "I'm dropping food off to vulnerable members of my family who can't do nothing and I'm taking a tree home with me."

But when officers are asked why the man is being handcuffed, one of them says he was "breaking COVID guidelines" - referring to restrictions brought in last month to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A female neighbour approaches and says there must be "more pressing situations to be dealing with" but the officer replies: "You'll be next".

The officer also threatens to "spray" the man, who asks a number of times to have the handcuffs adjusted because he is "in pain".

Neighbours also shout at the officer, saying his actions are "excessive".

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said the man was later "de-arrested" and given a fixed penalty notice.

They added: "Although the matter is being investigated fully by our professional standards branch, our initial review shows that the incident wasn't dealt with in the professional way we would expect and we apologise for that.

"The public rightly expect the highest standards from our officers and we will investigate this matter thoroughly and properly.

"A senior member of the force is speaking to the man and his family today.

"We would ask that the public understand the stresses that our officers are working under at present and we hope this apology will be welcome to those involved."

They added that no more information could be given about the incident because it was now part of a professional standards investigation.

It comes after a number of police forces around the country have been accused of being over-zealous or inconsistent in enforcing social distancing rules over the past few weeks.