Coronavirus: Police admit second wrongful conviction under new laws during lockdown

Police have admitted a second wrongful conviction under new coronavirus laws, as several cases are reviewed.

The 21-year-old man was arrested outside a leisure centre in Tooting, south-west London, on 28 March.

He was charged with violating schedule 21 of the Coronavirus Act 2020, which only applies to “potentially infectious persons” and was intended to support quarantine measures.

The same law was used in the first wrongful conviction known since the start of the UK’s lockdown, of a woman who was fined £660 after “loitering” at a railway station.

Her conviction was quashed after lawyers and journalists at The Independent and The Times raised concern.

The latest case was overturned after the Press Association agency questioned the Metropolitan Police about how the law had been applied in London magistrates' court cases.

The force defended its officers for questioning Lukas Karuzel, who was also charged with possession of class B drugs and going equipped to steal.

He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 3 March and pleaded guilty to the offences, as well as acting contrary to schedule 21 of the Coronavirus Act.

He was fined £200 for possession of drugs and £60 for the offence under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

But the case was reviewed at the same court on Wednesday, and it was identified that the coronavirus law had been “applied incorrectly”. The charge and fine were set aside.

“Karuzel was incorrectly charged with an offence under the Coronavirus Act 2020,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

“This legislation only relates to ‘potentially infectious persons’ which was not applicable in these circumstances. The charges for possession of Class B drugs and going equipped to steal were not overturned and the £200 fine stands.”

The force defended its officers, saying they had rightly dealt with a man who was suspected of unrelated crimes and had been in a public space without reasonable excuse.

“This is very new legislation and we have been working with all of our frontline officers to help them interpret and understand it,” a spokesperson added.

“The officers involved have been spoken to and reminded of the way the legislation should be applied.

“We will continue to work with the public and engage with them, explain why the restrictions are so important, educate them as to what they need to do and encourage them to go home. Enforcement remains a last resort.”





