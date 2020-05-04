Coronavirus: Why the pandemic may still be hurting the environment

Reduced air pollution, empty roads and clear skies have now become a common sight in locked-down towns and cities around the world.

However, a charity has warned that COVID-19 has still had a negative impact on the environment.

Ocean Conservatory vice president Doug Cress said the coronavirus has meant "much higher numbers" of plastic waste are being dumped in the oceans.

Even before the pandemic began, eight million metric tonnes of plastic was making its way into our seas.

Mr Cress said: "[There's] all the personal protection items - that doesn't even take into account the plastic coming out of the food industry or the takeout that is becoming the only way to service restaurants."

He stressed that when it comes to protective equipment, the priority is public safety.

And although he said "there's no point having this battle now about plastic", he warned there is "no doubt" that discussions will need to be had when things return to normal.

"I think we were making good progress. In many cases you saw where plastic bags were banned, where there was a tremendous focus on other types of packaging and waste management," he said.

"This has all been rolled back dramatically due to coronavirus and we will have to regain that ground."

It isn't all doom and gloom. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, global carbon dioxide emissions will likely drop by 6% this year as a result of the pandemic.

Mr Cress said he hoped the many photographs of lockdown's positive ecological effect will teach people to consume less than they did in a pre-pandemic world, and be kinder to the environment.

"Sometimes extreme measures produce extreme results," he said.

"My message first would be take care of yourself… but as we go forward, take these lessons to heart and don't forget how beautiful it was to see clear blue oceans and clear blue skies and mountains in the Vista."