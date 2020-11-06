To Use Or Not To? Indian Doctors’ Confusion Over Plasma Therapy Worsens After ICMR’s Doubts

At Mumbai’s state-run St George Hospital, a team of doctors overseeing the treatment of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who recently contracted Covid-19, could not reach a consensus on whether to give him the convalescent plasma therapy or not. While a few doctors felt it was no good, others in the team strongly rooted for it. Fadnavis eventually received two units of plasma, 200 ml each.

In the same part of the city, doctors from the Bombay Hospital treating Union Minister Ramdas Athawale decided to leave out the plasma therapy completely. While Fadnavis’s symptoms were in the mild to moderate range, Athawale had a moderate to severe form of Covid-19 with persistent fever and oxygen desaturation. “At one point in time, we did discuss if plasma would help but we had seen no benefit from it in the past,” said one of the doctors treating Athawale, on condition of anonymity.

As the coronavirus pandemic raged through the country, convalescent plasma therapy had brought some hope for the medical fraternity who rely on different, investigational treatments to stop patients’ condition from worsening. The translucent yellow fluid, extracted from the blood of recovered Covid-19 patients, is rich in antibodies. When transfused to patients fighting the infection, the hope is that it will play the role of an antiviral drug. States such as Delhi have set up plasma banks for people to donate plasma after recovery.

But eight months into the pandemic, plasma therapy remains one of the most fiercely contested treatment approaches. The divide in the medical fraternity has now further deepened with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) contemplating dropping it from the national clinical management protocol for Covid-19. While some doctors say they have not seen any benefits from the therapy, others think that shutting off the limited options available to them is counter-productive. The biggest sufferers from this confusion are patients and their relatives, who often run from pillar to post scouting for the scarce blood product.

The therapy has been widely debated in the US as well. Backed by President Donald Trump, the drug regulator granted emergency use authorization for the treatment but the country’s National Institutes of Health has advised caution over its use. When Trump tested positive for Covid-19, he received an experimental antibody drug on compassionate grounds.

“We have stopped giving plasma unless the patients or relatives insist,” said Dr. Gautam Bhansali, a consultant physician from Bombay Hospital.

Questionable benefits

“It’s difficult to say what treatment played what role,” Fadnavis told HuffPost India on Tuesday, a day before he was discharged from the hospital. Fadnavis, the BJP’s Bihar election in-charge, said that plasma therapy was a part of the composite treatment administered to him. “At least, I can say that there was no adverse effect of plasma on me. Only my doctors can ascertain how much it helped,” he said. Hospitalised since October 24, he said that the overall treatment regimen had helped him recover faster.

Fadnavis was transfused with the first unit of plasma on Day 2 of his hospitalization. By then he was already on Remdesivir, another repurposed drug that has received emergency use authorization for Covid-19. A doctor overseeing his treatment said that early transfusion of plasma had ensured that the politician’s condition did not deteriorate. But another doctor on the team said that “plasma transfusion this soon was questionable”.

The ICMR’s discussion on the removal of the therapy from the treatment protocol is based on the findings of its own PLACID trial that was conducted in 39 public and private hospitals across the country from April to July. It enrolled 464 moderately ill patients—235 in the intervention arm who received plasma along with other standard-of-care and 229 in the control arm who received just the standard of care. The findings showed no association of convalescent plasma with ‘reduction in mortality or progression to severe Covid-19’. However, the therapy was associated with a higher resolution of symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue on Day 7. The results of the ICMR-funded trial are similar to studies conducted in China and the Netherlands, both of which did not show any mortality benefit.

