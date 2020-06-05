Coronavirus: Govt asked why face coverings will only be mandatory in 10 days' time

Plans to make face covering compulsory on public transport do not go far enough, the British Medical Association has warned.

From 15 June, bus and train commuters in England could be refused travel if they fail to comply with the measures - or face a fine.

But according to the BMA, this should be extended to all areas where social distancing is not possible.

BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul also questioned why the introduction of these measures has been delayed - adding that the risk posed by coronavirus would be "much less" if the public starts wearing face coverings immediately.

He said: "The BMA recently advocated the wearing of face coverings by the public several weeks ago in areas where they cannot socially distance and believes it is right that people should be required to wear face coverings on public transport.

"Given there remains a considerable risk of infection, with thousands of new cases every day, wearing masks can reduce the spread of the virus.

"Not only will this afford greater protection to the public, importantly it will protect the lives of the staff working on public transport who, as evidence suggests, are at greater risk of infection."

Dr Nagpaul has also called for the government to provide a supply of face coverings to the public, and offer advice on how they can be used correctly.

Face coverings can include scarves, a piece of cloth or a mask - and certain travellers, such as young children and people with disabilities or breathing difficulties, will be exempt.

At the moment, passengers are advised to wear a face covering but are not prevented from boarding transport without one.

Announcing the plans, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said "we need to ensure every precaution is taken" as England relaxes the lockdown further, and passenger numbers start to increase once again.

The government says face coverings are "marginally beneficial as a precautionary measure".

Evidence suggests they do not protect the wearer, but may protect other people if he or she is infected with COVID-19.

According to official advice, surgical masks should be reserved for people who need them for protection while at work.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been lobbying ministers to make face coverings mandatory, said the government has "finally seen sense".

He added that there is "a large body of evidence" that they can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said it was "another example of the government being slow to act", adding: "Two months ago, Labour immediately backed the mayor of London's call for face coverings on public transport to be compulsory. Yet only now Tory ministers are acting."

Transport unions echoed the criticism of the government - describing the measures as "long overdue".

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "We fear this announcement is being driven not by safety concerns but by the premature easing of the lockdown which is swelling passenger numbers and making social distancing on transport increasingly impossible."