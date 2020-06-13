Coronavirus: Plans to distribute first batch of vaccine to Europe before end of year

A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England: REUTERS

Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands have signed a contract with British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to supply Europe with a vaccine for coronavirus, with the aim of beginning the first deliveries before the end of 2020.

The pharmaceutical company said the contract was for up to 400 million doses of the potential vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, which is currently going through trials.

AstraZeneca added that it had pledged to provide the vaccine for no profit during the pandemic.

“The commitment envisages that the experimentation path, already advanced, will end in the autumn with the distribution of the first trance of doses before the end of the year,” Roberto Speranza, Italy’s health minister, said in a Facebook post.

“The vaccine is the only final solution to Covid-19. For me it will always be considered a global public good, the right of all, not the privilege of few.”

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive, said the company’s European supply chain was due to begin production soon and they hoped to make the vaccine “widely and rapidly” available.

The company has agreed manufacturing deals globally to meet its target of producing 2 billion doses of the vaccine, with two ventures backed by Bill Gates and a $1.2bn (£950m) agreement with the US government.

There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for Covid-19, although there are a number of trials around the world taking place.

Testing for the experimental Oxford University vaccine began in healthy volunteers in the UK in April, with over 1,000 people aged 18 to 55, and another round with 10,000 volunteers began last month.

“Many countries in the world have already secured vaccines, Europe has not yet,” Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister, said.

“The rapid coordinated action of a group of member states will create added value for all EU citizens in this crisis.”

The European Commission received a mandate from EU governments on Friday to negotiate advance purchases of promising coronavirus vaccines, the EU's top health official said, but it was unclear whether there would be enough money available for them.

Despite some progress in a number of vaccine trials, health officials and experts have warned widespread vaccination for Covid-19 is likely to be many months away.

In March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was expected to be “at least 12 to 18 months” before a vaccine was available.

