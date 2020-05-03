Coronavirus: Piers Morgan to miss Good Morning Britain as he tests for Covid-19

Piers Morgan has said he will not host Good Morning Britain tomorrow because he has been tested for coronavirus.

The ITV presenter said he had a “mild symptom” for Covid-19 and would not be working on the show until his results come back.

“On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for Covid-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow,” he wrote in a tweet.





