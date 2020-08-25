Coronavirus: PGA Tour moves CJ Cup from South Korea to Las Vegas

The PGA Tour has announced October's CJ Cup has been moved from South Korea to Las Vegas because of travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first three editions of the tournament were all hosted on Jeju Island, with American Justin Thomas winning in 2017 and 2019 either side of compatriot Brooks Koepka's 2018 triumph.

However, the tournament, which kicks off the Asian swing of the PGA Tour season, will now take place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas between October 15 and 18 this year.

It will follow the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which is also taking place in Nevada.

"While our players have always looked forward to visiting Korea, the current circumstances provided this new opportunity to bring the event to Las Vegas which will also provide brand exposure and awareness to the viewing audience in the United States and around the globe," PGA Tour executive vice president Ty Votaw said.

Thomas added: "The CJ Cup quickly became one of my favourite events on Tour.

"While winning twice certainly helped, the hospitality shown to us by CJ Group and the Korean community has made the tournament special to all of us as PGA Tour players.

"It's unfortunate that we won't be able to travel to Korea for this year's event, but it is fantastic that we will still be able to shine a light on CJ Group through the tournament at a venue like Shadow Creek."

The Zozo Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions are due to be hosted in Japan and China in late October and early November.

However, an ESPN report claimed the Zozo Championship, which was won in 2019 by Tiger Woods, will also be moved to the United States, while the WGC-HSBC Champions, which was won by Rory McIlroy last year, may be cancelled entirely.