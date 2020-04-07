Coronavirus patient deaths rise by 786 in UK

Another 786 patients have died in the UK after contracting the coronavirus - bringing the total to 6,159.

The figures have been released by the Department of Health and count all deaths reported up until 5pm on Monday 6 April.

Each individual nation reported their own number of deaths:

The different nations in the UK collate their figures at different times throughout the day, so there are sometimes discrepancies between the UK government's total and each nation's.

The previous announcement from the Department of Health on Monday announced 5,373 people with coronavirus died.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Strugeon said her nation's figure was "relatively large" because officials are moving to record deaths seven days a week, having confirmed just four over the weekend which she had said at the time was "artificially low".

Public Health Wales has also indicated the true number of deaths there is likely to be higher than the official number released.

Ashish Joshi, Sky News' health correspondent, explained that the latest jump in figures follows a pattern.

"It was the same last Tuesday," he explained.

"That is due to a lag in reporting weekend figures because the people who collect and process the data are not working."

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated for COVID-19 in the intensive care unit of St Thomas' hospital, central London.

Downing Street say he has required "standard oxygen treatment" but not a ventilator.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for some duties, including chairing the government's daily crisis response team.

If he becomes incapacitated, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will take charge of the country.

Meanwhile Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is also self-isolating after a member of his family developed coronavirus symptoms.

The Queen sent a personal message to health workers, thanking them for their "selfless dedication" during "testing times" as the country battles coronavirus.

Her Majesty and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have also wished the prime minister a speedy recovery.

More follows...