Coronavirus: Paramedics serenade frontline hospital staff with rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone

Frontline hospital staff have received support from their paramedic colleagues who sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the other side of a door.

A video of the paramedics and other hospitals workers singing and swaying their arms to doctors and nurses caring for coronavirus patients in Rotterdam's Maasstad Hospital in the Netherlands has gone viral after the hospital posted it on Twitter.

The footage shows a hospital worker tapping on the glass door separating them from the emergency staff who are wearing blue.

Then a host of paramedics and other hospital staff join and start singing You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers, which has topped the Official Chart Company's "lockdown listening list" in the UK.

As they realise their colleagues are singing to them, the doctors and nurses stop what they are doing and start singing and waving their arms as well.

The Liverpool FC anthem was broadcast by 180 radio stations across Europe on 20 March, when the video was taken.

Esther Godijn, the hospital's press officer, said most radio stations in the Netherlands were playing the song when staff started singing along.

As of Sunday morning, the hospital was caring for about 70 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 .

The Netherlands went into lockdown on 16 March as it tries to battle the pandemic.

It has the 11th highest number of cases in the world at 9,819 with 639 deaths as of Sunday morning, and a population of 17.18 million.