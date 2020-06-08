Coronavirus pandemic: What it's like for travellers arriving in UK under 14-day quarantine rules

Travellers arriving in the UK have to self-isolate for 14 days from today to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some airlines have described the new rules as "unlawful" and "ineffective", but how do those having to quarantine for two weeks feel about the new rules?

Here, Sky News speaks to people arriving in the UK today and their experience so far...

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dora Nganga

Flew to London Heathrow from Amsterdam Schiphol, the Netherlands

She went to the Netherlands to visit her partner's younger sister, who is pregnant. They took the first flight they could get out of the UK and were happy to escape the lockdown for a while, and were on the way back home after the visit.

"We found out all the information before travelling - what to do and what not to do," she said.

Ms Nganga is not particularly bothered about the quarantine rules and thinks spot checks on quarantine are a good idea, but is not sure how they would be possible at the moment.

Ben Blackshore

Flew to London Heathrow from Amsterdam Schiphol, the Netherlands

He has lived in the Netherlands for four years, but because of the coronavirus his fashion retail business is now unviable so he was having to go back to the UK.

On his experience with the UK's quarantine rules so far, he said: "I filled in the form last night. It was really unclear actually."

Mr Blackshore said he was worried about going back to the UK, as it feels a lot healthier in the Netherlands, but is not too concerned about self-isolating for two weeks as he does not have any plans when he arrives back in the UK.

Flore Blondelle

Travelled from Paris to St Pancras International, London, via Eurostar

The 30-year-old tech worker from Paris said: "I filled in the form and they gave me a leaflet, I know there are penalties for anyone who breaks the quarantine law and I intend to respect it.

Story continues

"I'll just work from home for the next two weeks. It's no problem."

Tony Morretti

Flew from the Philippines to Manchester Airport

Mr Morretti had been stuck in the Philippines for nearly 90 days after travelling there to visit family.

He was getting a lift from Manchester Airport with his sister back home to Nottinghamshire.

He said: "The quarantine should have been done months ago - doing it now seems pointless.

"You have to do what you are told though or face a £1,000 fine."

Fatima Camara

Travelled from Paris to St Pancras International, London, via Eurostar

The engineer, 30, from Senegal in West Africa, said: "I don't really mind it, it's a good way of protecting each other because I don't know whether I'm carrying the virus or not.

"I'm responsible so I would have quarantined myself anyway. I will just work from home and stay in the garden."

Sajad Ali

Flew from Lahore to Manchester Airport

He flew in from Pakistan with his mother and they were getting a lift with a relative back to Nelson, Lancashire.

"The quarantine should have happened a while ago but it's for the well-being of the public," he told Sky News.

"Fourteen days is just 14 days. It's not 14 weeks.

"It's the right thing to to do if I can be less of a burden on the NHS."

Eli Hammiche

Travelled from Paris to St Pancras International, London, via Eurostar

The 30-year-old financial broker arrived in London after travelling on the first Eurostar from Paris.

He said: "It's a bit strange that the rest of Europe is opening up and the UK is doing this.

"It's no problem for me. I'm lucky that I can work from home, so that's what I'll do."

Terry Aaron

Flew from Amsterdam to Manchester Airport

The artist had been on a work trip to the Netherlands and was catching a train home to York.

He said: "Let's stay positive about this. We need good positive vibes right now.

"I'm an artist so I'll just be getting creative in quarantine."

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker