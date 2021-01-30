Coronavirus pandemic, Sundance Film Festival screenings, NFL Pro Bowl: 5 things to know this weekend

WHO team visits another Wuhan hospital in coronavirus investigation

Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited another hospital in Wuhan, China, that had treated early COVID-19 patients on their second full day of work Saturday. Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital was one of the city's first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The team's first face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists took place Friday, before various experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital. The mission has become politically charged as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

Another winter storm to dump snow, rain from West Coast to Northeast

The winter storm that arrived in California is expected to reach the Plains and upper-Midwest this weekend, bringing more rain and snow to the region, according to the National Weather Service. The Great Lakes region to eastern Iowa, along with Chicago and Cleveland, have greater snowfall potential, said National Weather Service meteorologist Suzanne Fortin. Cleveland is expected to receive 5 to 8 inches of snow, while south Chicago may see 8 to 12 inches, according to meteorologist Stephanie Abrams at The Weather Channel. Later Saturday, the storm is forecast to move to areas in the Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic, and may stretch to southern Virginia to northern North Carolina, according to The Weather Channel.

Canada requires mandatory hotel quarantines for returning travelers

Staring Sunday, several Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat, will cancel air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in addition to the pre-boarding test Canada already requires, the government will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada. "Travelers will then have to wait for up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which is expected to be more than $2,000," Trudeau said. The move comes as more governments consider ways to be more aggressive because of the new variants, the delays in vaccines, the challenges with getting the population vaccinated and the strains on health care systems.

Sundance Film Festival 2021 goes virtual, continues all weekend

Though annually a snow-covered festival in a Utah ski town, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is taking place digitally via online platform and in-person on satellite screens across the country through Wednesday, Feb. 3. Notable films premiering this weekend include Rebecca Hall's directorial debut "Passing" (Saturday), which stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as two Black women "who can 'pass' as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York." Robin Wright's directorial debut "Land" (Sunday) finds a woman dodging a tragic past by moving and retreating to a remote log cabin. She also stars opposite Demián Bichir. Standout movies that have already debuted include two documentaries, one from Roots drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, who makes his own directorial debut with "Summer of Soul." Also, Rita Moreno is the subject of a candid new film titled, "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It."

NFL Pro Bowl to be played virtually in Madden 21 game

The NFL Pro Bowl will still take place this year, though, admittedly, it will look quite different. The festivities will culminate Sunday — when the game would've otherwise been scheduled — when a handful of players will represent their conferences in an AFC-NFC showdown on EA Sports' Madden 21, the football video game. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, rapper Snoop Dogg and former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson will represent the AFC squad, while Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and former running back Marshawn Lynch will play for the NFC. Michael Strahan and Charissa Thompson will host the event, which will be streamed on the NFL's YouTube channel, on Twitter and Facebook, and on the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel. It will start at 5 p.m. ET.

