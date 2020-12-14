Coronavirus pushes more UK millennials than ever to take financial advice
Around 16% of people aged 18-34 with stock market related investments and savings took more professional financial advice during the coronavirus pandemic than they normally would have done.
According to research from consultancy Oxford Risk, which studies behavioural finance, this was more than the 6% of investors in general who sought help. This was based on interviews of 987 people across the UK in September.
The study found that only 38% of investors aged 18-34 said they had not taken any professional financial advice during the crisis, compared to 60% of all investors.
Oxford Risk says its findings reveal that the impact of the pandemic on savings and investments, especially during the early stages of the crisis, has meant that many young people who have not seen such market volatility and are less experienced turned to financial advisers for guidance.
The study also noted that many wealth managers and financial advisers are poorly equipped to help investors deal with the “emotional and psychological roller-coaster ride” they are experiencing the COVID-19 crisis, and the impact it has had on markets and their investments.
WATCH: Should I pay off debt or save money during the coronavirus pandemic?
Marcus Quierin, CEO at Oxford Risk explained that “client assessments are focused too much on the views of the financial advisors assessing them and this leads to results being biased, noisy, and inconsistent. To address this, advisers need to be assisted by better diagnostic tools enabling accurate assessment of a client’s personality and likely behavioural tendencies.”
Greg Davies, head of behavioural finance at Oxford Risk, said that the way in which wealth managers understand the financial personality of clients is often limited to poor risk profiling, which is subjective to human assessment. He believes they need to focus more on objective, science-based measures.
READ MORE: UK investors cautious as two-thirds predict harder COVID-19 fallout in 2021
Meanwhile a report from last week showed UK investors are extremely cautious going into the new year, as two thirds predict a harder COVID-19 fallout in 2021.
About 65% of UK investors believe the true impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has not yet been seen, and that it will be even harder felt in 2021, according to a survey of 885 by HYCM.
The survey found that three in five investors plan to adopt a more conservative investment strategy by focusing on security rather than returns in the coming 12 months.
WATCH: 10 ways to Brexit proof your finances