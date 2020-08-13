Op-ed: The coronavirus pandemic should force a rethink of higher education

Sara Goldrick-Rab is Professor of Sociology and Medicine and Founding Director of the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University. Christine Baker-Smith is Managing Director and Director of Research at the Hope Center.

As the fall season approaches, students and higher education administrators are preparing for a difficult return to college.

With both the coronavirus pandemic and overdue attention to systemic racism confronting the sector, one thing is clear: For many, a new mindset is required to produce positive results for students.

The American public and a preponderance of legislators think college is still 20 or even 30 years ago. Say “undergraduate” and their minds conjure a rose-colored, movie-constructed utopian scene: Mom and Dad dropping off their son at his new dorm, setting him up to study for a bachelor’s degree fueled by sushi from the dining hall, parties with his friends, perhaps a part-time job at the library, and regular support from the monthly allowance they generously provide.

Michelle Gougler, right, helps her daughter Morgan Gougler,a student at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, move out of her dorm on March 31, 2020. (Photo by AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES/AFP via Getty Images)

But students like these are now the exception rather than the rule. Barely 15% of undergraduates live on campus (that includes less than 1 in 2 students at four-year institutions). That means the normative experience is paying rent to a landlord, not an institution, and cooking meals at home, not getting takeout from a dining hall.

Furthermore, less than one-third of parents pay for their child’s tuition and almost one in four students have children of their own. Despite their claims, most scholarships don’t cover the full cost of attending college since the real price of college is much higher than institutions tend to admit. And 75% of undergraduates attend public institutions operating on diminishing per-student support without substantial endowments.

A realistic approach

In other words, the typical vision of higher education is largely divorced from reality.

Students feel the effects of that disjuncture every day as they suffer the consequences of insufficient financial support from both states and the federal government as well as insufficient attention from their colleges and universities to their real needs.

Those needs start with the most basic human requirements for food and housing. Surveys we have conducted at nearly 500 institutions of higher education over the last five years show that even before the pandemic, at least 2 in 5 students experienced food insecurity, at least as many experienced housing insecurity, and between 10-20% experienced homelessness. During the pandemic, those needs were heightened and racial disparities were even more pronounced.

A student reads on the campus of Columbia University in New York, October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES)

In higher education parlance, living expenses are typically considered “non-academic expenses” and are often cast aside as not unique to college students. Unfortunately, food and housing insecurity exert negative effects in college classrooms, just as they do in K-12 education. College students are at greater risk of those challenges than the other adults, since they face higher prices for food and housing (thanks in part to price gouging on and near campus), have less opportunity to work well-paying jobs, and are systematically excluded from much of the social safety net.