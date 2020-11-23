Coronavirus pandemic, election results in Michigan, California stabbing: 5 things to know Monday

Will Michigan board deadlock on certifying election results?

Michigan's elections board could deadlock Monday on certifying the state's presidential election results for what could be the first time in the state's history. The Board of State Canvassers, comprised of two Democratic and two Republican appointees, is supposed to be a routine sign-off. But Republican President Donald Trump and his team of lawyers have been working to overturn election results in Michigan and other key states through lawsuits and false claims of voter fraud. Even if the board does not vote Monday to certify, legal experts don't expect it will pose a serious threat to appointing the state's presidential electors.

Spain to require negative COVID-19 test for residents of high-risk countries

Starting Monday, travelers bound for Spain from countries considered high-risk areas for the coronavirus will be asked to provide proof of a negative test to visit the country.Like most of Europe, Spain is struggling to contain a resurgence of virus – the country has surpassed 42,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Travelers will be required to submit a negative test result within 72 hours prior to their planned departure. They will be able to do so via the internet, a smartphone application, or with a document before boarding a plane or boat.

Updates expected on injured after deadly stabbing in northern California

Authorities will resume their investigation Monday following the deadly stabbing at a northern California church where homeless people had been brought to shelter from cold weather. The stabbing, which occurred at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California, left at least 2 dead and multiple others injured, according to police. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded, but some of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo initially tweeted that a suspect had been arrested, but police later said no arrest could be confirmed.

New relations? Netanyahu's reported meeting with Saudi crown prince

The international community will center its focus to the Middle East Monday after the reported meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Hebrew-language media, citing an unnamed Israeli official, reported that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom for a clandestine meeting with the crown prince, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials. King Salman long has supported the Palestinians in their effort to secure an independent state. However, analysts suggest his 35-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed, likely is more open to the idea of normalizing relations without major progress in the moribund peace process.

All-Black officiating crew to work 'Monday Night Football'

Monday's NFL game will mark a historic first in a year chock-full of them: For the first time in NFL history, the game will be officiated by an all-Black crew. The milestone — more than a century in the making — allows the league to make a social statement in addition to serving up a premier matchup when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams. The seven-man unit will be headed by referee Jerome Boger, a former Morehouse College quarterback who refereed Super Bowl XLVII and is in his 17th year as a league official. “This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

