Coronavirus pandemic dampens New Year celebrations all over the world

A fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 01, 2021 in Sydney. Celebrations look different this year as Covid restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing pandemic (Getty Images)

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world have been muted due to strict coronavirus measures.

Some major cities cancelled or scaled-back their traditional celebrations, but a handful of places without active Covid outbreaks carried on like normal.

Festivities are being particularly muted in Europe, amid fears over a new more contagious strain of the disease.

In England the new coronavirus strain is spreading fast and 20 million people in the worst-affected regions are forced to stay at home. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to follow the rules and the Metropolitan Police issued a warning to potential revellers in London to "celebrate the new year in the comfort of their own homes".

London welcomed the New Year with a dazzling light and fireworks show on the Thames. Amid the fireworks, several light projections filled the sky over the O2 Arena for the televised display, one of which showed the NHS logo in a heart while a child's voice said "Thank you NHS heroes”.

Police officers disperse people on Westminster Bridge in a near-deserted London on New Year's EveAFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a visible security presence in urban areas from 9pm as curfews began, with half of Paris’s metro lines closing.Bars, restaurants and cultural attractions were to remain shut into the new year.

Germany is currently in lockdown due to last until 10 January. The government banned the sale of fireworks and placed tight restrictions on people planning to gather in public.

Australia was among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its proximity to the international date line. In past years one million people crowded Sydney's harbour to watch fireworks. Instead, most watched on television as authorities urged residents to stay home and the country's most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, battled new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Locations on the harbour were fenced off, popular parks closed and famous night spots eerily deserted. A 9pm fireworks display was scrapped but a seven-minute pyrotechnics show at midnight brought momentary cheer as fireworks spectacularly lit up the iconic Harbour Bridge and its surroundings.

Story continues

Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city, has cancelled its fireworks.

In New York's Times Square, the ball dropped like always, but police fenced off the site synonymous with New Year's Eve to prevent crowds of any size from gathering.

The New Year’s Eve ball drops in a mostly empty Times SquareGetty Images

In South Korea, Seoul's city government cancelled its annual New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony in the Jongno neighbourhood for the first time since the event was first held in 1953, months after the end of the Korean War. The ceremony normally draws an estimated 100,000 people and is broadcast live.

Authorities in coastal areas of eastern South Korea closed beaches and other spots where hundreds of thousands of people typically gather on New Year's Day to watch the sunrise.

Cities and countries that have managed to control the coronavirus got to celebrate.

New Zealand, which is two hours ahead of Sydney, and several of its South Pacific island neighbours that also have no active Covid-19 cases held their usual New Year's celebrations.

Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year’s eve in Auckland, New ZealandAP

Taiwan hosted its usual New Year's celebration, a fireworks display by its capital city's iconic Taipei 101 tower. A flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building on New Year's morning was planned. The island has registered only seven deaths and 700 confirmed cases.

In Chinese societies, the Lunar New Year, which in 2021 will fall in February, generally takes precedence over the January 1 solar New Year. Beijing scheduled a countdown ceremony with just a few invited guests, while other planned events were cancelled.

China’s city of Wuhan, where the first coronavirus outbreak was reported, thousands of people gathered in the street to countdown to the beginning of 2021. The city has not reported a new locally transmitted case of the disease since May 10 — after lifting one of the strictest lockdowns in the world seven months ago.

People wearing face masks attend a New Year’s countdown in Wuhan, ChinaAFP via Getty Images

Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The capital reported about 1,300 on Thursday, topping 1,000 for the first time.

Many people skipped what is customarily a chance to return to ancestral homes for the holidays, hoping to lessen health risks for extended families. Emperor Naruhito is delivering a video message for the new year, instead of waving to cheering crowds from a balcony outside the palace.

Millions of Indians planned to usher in the new year with subdued celebrations at home because of night curfews, a ban on beach parties and restrictions on movement in major cities and towns after the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus reached the country.

Drones were keeping watch on people's movements in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital. Large gatherings were banned, but there were no restrictions on visiting friends, relatives and public places in groups of not more than four people, police said.

Despite a surge in infections, the Gulf hub of Dubai pressed ahead with its mass New Year's Eve celebrations, including the annual fireworks show around the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower.

In many European countries authorities warned they were ready to clamp down on revellers who breach public health rules.

The UK government ran advertisements imploring the public to "see in the New Year safely at home." Most of England's population is under the strictest Covid measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the new, easily transmissible coronavirus variant.

London's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display was cancelled. Mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital "simply can't afford to have the numbers of people who congregate" for the festive countdown and fireworks this year.

In the Czech capital of Prague, a popular New Year's destination for people from across the continent, police prepared to enforce a night-time curfew starting at 9pm.

Organisers of the annual New Year's Eve show at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate that regularly draws hundreds of thousands of spectators are this year putting on a virtual event for people to watch at home. Public gatherings and fireworks are banned in much of the Germany capital.

Italy's interior minister has ordered 70,000 law enforcement officers to be on patrol for New Year's Eve and said this year's celebrations will be "more sober" than usual.

Read More

Police shut down illegal New Year rave in east London

Happy New Year! Fireworks as Australia and New Zealand see in 2021

Thousands gather on streets of Wuhan to celebrate on New Year’s Eve