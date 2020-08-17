Coronavirus: Majority of Brits 'willing to retrain' in a new line of work

A poll has found 59% of Brits would be willing to retrain post-pandemic. Photo: Getty

New research suggests that 59% of Brits would be willing to re-skill and retrain in a new line of work following the coronavirus pandemic, as dwindling prospects are forcing people to consider searching in different sectors.

Of 1,700 professionals surveyed by job website CV-Library, more than half 51.8% said they wanted to re-skill to make themselves more employable.

The research showed that the second most common reason for wanting to re-skill was the fact that many (32.4%) can’t find a job, while the third most common reason given was that they want better job security, coming in at 32%.

Additionally, almost a third (30.3%) said they are looking for a more meaningful job, while 29.1% want a role with a higher salary.

About 18.5% of those surveyed simply said that they want to change industries.

Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library said: “We’ve seen lots of stories in the press about professionals who have completely switched up their careers during lockdown; and it’s fascinating to learn how people have adapted.

“The job market is going to be impacted by the pandemic for a long time, especially as we are now officially in a recession. Going forward, employers will need to be more open to hiring people from different sectors and professionals must be more open to opportunities outside of their traditional remit.”

The data show that 92.9% of those polled in the charity sector were keen to re-skill in a new line of work. This was followed by professionals in customer service (80.6%), leisure/tourism (75%), hospitality (73.9%) and manufacturing (69.4%).

Further analysis from CV-Library showed which industries professionals were looking to switch into. Professionals who are registered as working in charity have been applying for work in administration, social care and education first; while workers in hospitality have been looking for opportunities in construction and administration.

In addition to this, retail professionals have been applying for jobs in administration, construction and customer service; and catering professionals have been searching for roles in construction, distribution and hospitality.

“Naturally, certain industries have been hit a lot harder than others and this is reflected in our findings. For this reason, professionals in key sectors have had no choice but to consider finding a job in a completely new line of work,” Biggins continued.

“Over the next 12 months, we expect to see this trend continue and will be monitoring it closely to see what else emerges.”