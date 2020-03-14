Coronavirus outbreak: Would Liverpool be denied Premier League title if race is canceled?

The effect of the coronavirus has been devastating, with at least 130,000 people infected and over 5,000 deaths by March 13.

It has already spread throughout China and is now rampant in the UK, USA, Australia and much of Europe.

With major sporting events and competitions already being canceled and postponed in efforts to prevent further spread of the virus, questions have been raised about the possibility of the cancellation of this season's Premier League and how it could potentially affect title hopeful Liverpool.

Would Liverpool miss out on the Premier League if the coronavirus situation worsens?

Recent reports in the Telegraph have revealed that there would be "no guarantee" that Liverpool would be crowned Premier League champions if the current season was cut short because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic taking over the world.

It would be a disappointing blow for the Anfield side, which is on course to lift its first Premier League trophy – and its first league title in 30 years.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Premier League chiefs are set to hold discussions on what would be done if they were forced to end the season early.

The Premier League did announce that it would be suspending the prematch handshake regime until further notice in order to combat further spread.

"For health reasons there will be no shaking of hands between players ahead of Premier League matches," said the governing body.

On Friday, March 13, following the positive coronavirus tests for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, matches were postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

Bournemouth fans coronavirus

The coronavirus situation has exacerbated spectacularly in the last few months after emerging out of a seafood market in Wuhan, China. The virus – which can be lethal – is rapidly spreading across the UK, with known cases expected to go over 1,000 imminently.

The virus is transmitted through person-to-person contact, with the advice that large crowds are to be avoided to minimize further spread of the disease.

Of course, large sporting events are an obvious draw of large crowds, and football in Europe is expected to be suspended indefinitely in order to contain the coronavirus. La Liga and Serie A are already victims of postponements amid severe outbreaks in Spain and, especially, Italy, where over 15,000 people are afflicted.

The Champions League and Europa League have also had games postponed.

Will the remainder of the Premier League be canceled?

There are no set regulations in the Premier League rule book for what would happen should the competition be canceled early.

But there is further worry after FA chief Greg Clarke told the Premier League that he does not think that the domestic season will see completion.

Of course, should the Premier League be canceled, it would have a ripple effect across all of Europe. It is not now clear how relegation and promotion to and from the Premier League would work should the remainder of the season be suspended, and there are also issues raised about qualification for the Champions League, Europa League and other domestic and international competitions.

Any decision to end the season prematurely and not award any titles or promotion or relegation spots would be met with widespread controversy.

The Daily Mail states that "crisis talks" are to be held regarding the outcome of the season if the rest of the matches are to be canceled.

Other tournaments, however, have faced early cancellation due to extraneous factors, such as the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which was impacted by severe weather problems caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

Typhoon Hagibis caused New Zealand vs Italy and England vs France fixtures to be cancelled, with their results recorded as 0-0 draws according to tournament rules.

Teams whose matches were canceled had their points shared, and no score registered.

There's no guarantee that the FA could follow suit in awarding each team a point for canceled fixtures, but it is another option.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2019-20

How has Jurgen Klopp responded?

The Liverpool boss has refused to be drawn into discourse about the consequences of the coronavirus threat, saying he does not know why his opinion on the situation is being sought as he is no expert on the matter.

"Look, what I don't like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager's opinion is important," said Klopp following the FA Cup loss to Chelsea in March. "I don't understand it. I really don't understand it.

"It's not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me, talking about something.

"People with knowledge will talk about it and should tell the people, 'Do this, do that, do this,' and everything will be fine, or not.

"Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a base[ball] cap and have a bad shave."

Liverpool has shared its own statement regarding safety measures to be taken during the coronavirus outbreak, but it did not mention any measures to be made in the event of a Premier League season cancellation.

"We have taken proactive measures including cancelling any staff travel to high-risk countries and reminding everyone of good hygiene practices through notices in/around all our sites," the statement read.